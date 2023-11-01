Thriving Lancaster running club reaches out to young adults of all fitness levels and backgrounds

A Lancaster running club which took its first tentative steps in February is now striding ahead.

The brainchild of Tom Morbey, Run Up has grown massively throughout the year. What started out as a small group of enthusiastic runners has now become a thriving club with an average attendance of 30 to 50-plus runners per week.

It has emerged as a club dedicated to breaking down social barriers amongst 18-35 year-olds.

“It's proved to be what Lancaster has needed amongst young adults in the area,” said Tom, a local photographer and passionate runner.

The Run Up club meets in Dalton Square, Lancaster, every Saturday at 10am. Picture: Tom Morbey

The club meets every Saturday at 10am, gathering at Dalton Square to run 5km around various scenic spots of Lancaster. The run is socially paced and untimed, with the intention of running for connections and not PBs (Personal Bests).

Run Up actively promotes socialising, mental health and fitness, and works to ensure that everyone feels welcome, regardless of their running experience.

This approach has led to members of the group spanning all fitness levels and backgrounds, making it a truly diverse and welcoming community.

The 5km runs take in scenic spots of Lancaster. Picture: Tom Morbey

Tom said: “The best runs are those with others, yet most runners in Lancaster run alone.

“Whilst major cities contain a myriad of group opportunities, cities like Lancaster are left with limited chances for people to form friendly connections.

“It's incredible to see how far we've come and we're excited to continue our journey of bringing Lancaster’s young crowd together, one run at a time."

Run Up also organises socials and charity runs, and as it continues to grow will be collaborating with brands to continue as Lancaster’s leading grass route running collective.

Tom added: “Whether you're a beginner looking to start your running journey or an experienced runner seeking like-minded individuals, Run Up is the place to be.”