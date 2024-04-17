Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe RNLI were tasked to the first call out at 12.53pm on Tuesday April 16 to reports of a person stuck in the mud near to Princes Crescent, Bare.

The inshore rescue hovercraft launched but shortly received confirmation that the person was successful rescued from the mud by Arnside Coastguard.

The hovercraft and her volunteer crew returned to station and got the craft ready for the next call to service.

Morecambe lifeboat was called out three times in one day to rescues in Morecambe Bay.

At 5.20pm another call was received with reports of a person cut off by the incoming tide near to The Mayfield residential home on Morecambe Promenade.

The inshore rescue lifeboat launched on service and conducted a search of the area.

They concluded that it was a mooring buoy on a sandbank that was spotted by caller.

Whilst out in the second call of the day, a third call to service came in, this time to reports of a person cut off near to Ocean Edge caravan park.

The volunteer crew members made their way to the scene when they received information that the person had made their way to the safety of the shore.

The inshore rescue lifeboat returned to station at 6.35pm and awaited the next call to service.