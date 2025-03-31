Three people treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Lancaster village
Three people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Caton.
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a domestic building fire in Broadmore, Caton at 1.52pm on Friday, (March 28).
Fire service personnel used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish fire.
Three casualties were assessed by North West Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.
Fire service personnel remained in attendance for a while.