Three people to appear at crown court charged with death of Heysham pensioner after Bay Gateway crash

Three people accused of causing the death of Heysham woman after a crash on the Bay Gateway have had their case sent to crown court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:13 GMT
Atish Patel, 33, of Oakdale, Douglas, Isle of Man, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a BMW M3 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021 and causing serious injury to Janet Stott by driving dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

A 57-year-old man appeared at court charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a BMW M5 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021 and causing serious injury by driving a BMW M5 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

The 57-year-old man is also charged with possessing extreme pornographic images of animals.

Preston Crown Court.Preston Crown Court.
An 85-year-old woman appeared at court charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a Honda Jazz without due care and attention on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

The case will be heard at Preston Crown Court for the first time on January 18.