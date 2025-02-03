Three people rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in rising water in Morecambe Bay

Three people had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in rising water at Bolton-le-Sands.

Three fire engines from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, and Carnforth attended an incident involving people in water on Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands at 1.26pm on February 1.

Firefighters used an inflatable walkway to rescue two casualties that were stuck in rising tide water.

Crews were on scene for thirty minutes.