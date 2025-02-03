Three people nearly drowned in Morecambe Bay after relying on tidal app

Three people nearly lost their lives in Morecambe Bay after using a tidal app on the internet.

Bay Search and Rescue have issued a warning after a callout to three people who were cut off waist deep in Silverdale by the rising tide.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Three people were cut off waist deep in Silverdale today (Sunday) in a huge fast moving 10m tide, having trusted an internet tidal app for Silverdale.

"Unfortunately this app gave the location for Silverdale Portland USA but did not state that, only when we questioned the latitude and longitude did the location become clear, but by then it was too late they were waist deep in a fast moving tide.

“Thankfully crews from Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team and their lightning fast jet ski, BSAR and the Morecambe Lifeboat were swiftly in attendance with the jet ski crew taking the three people and two dogs to the shore and handed them over to trained Medics from BSAR.

"They spent some considerable time warming up and drying out in the BSAR 4x4, suffering from hypothermia and shock of their near miss ordeal before later being handed over to Cumbria ambulance service.”

BSAR have placed signs on the Silverdale coastline which have a QR code on them which if used with your smart phone camera give accurate tide times at the nearest port which is Heysham.

Thanks to financial support in 2025 from the Furness Building Society several more signs will appear around the area in Grange, Sandside and Arnside, which with a click of a button on your phone will tell you the most accurate and up to date tidal information for the area.

If you see someone in difficulty on the Coast do not hesitate dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

BSAR is a declared asset to HMCG and has a number of very specialist assets positioned around the bay.

They rely on public support so please visit their shops in Milnthorpe Grange and Kendal, or make a donation.

They are a registered charity 1090880 and rely upon kind support to provide this service.