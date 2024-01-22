Three people at crown court charged with death of Heysham pensioner following Bay Gateway crash

Three people accused of causing the death of a Heysham woman after a crash on the Bay Gateway in 2021 will enter a plea at crown court.

Atish Patel, 33, of Oakdale, Douglas, Isle of Man, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court earlier this month charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a BMW M3 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021 and causing serious injury to Janet Stott by driving dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

A 57-year-old man appeared at court charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a BMW M5 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021 and causing serious injury by driving a BMW M5 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

The 57-year-old man is also charged with possessing extreme pornographic images of animals.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

An 85-year-old woman appeared at court charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a Honda Jazz without due care and attention on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.