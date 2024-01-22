News you can trust since 1837
Three people at crown court charged with death of Heysham pensioner following Bay Gateway crash

Three people accused of causing the death of a Heysham woman after a crash on the Bay Gateway in 2021 will enter a plea at crown court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT
Atish Patel, 33, of Oakdale, Douglas, Isle of Man, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court earlier this month charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a BMW M3 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021 and causing serious injury to Janet Stott by driving dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

A 57-year-old man appeared at court charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a BMW M5 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021 and causing serious injury by driving a BMW M5 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

The 57-year-old man is also charged with possessing extreme pornographic images of animals.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

An 85-year-old woman appeared at court charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a Honda Jazz without due care and attention on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

The three defendants will be appearing at Preston Crown Court on February 5 to enter a plea.