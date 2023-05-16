Jack Steer, who is based at MHA Moore and Smalley’s Lancaster office, has been promoted to director in the firm’s audit team.

Yvonne Coulston has been promoted to director from senior manager within the accounts and advisory team.

Catherine Holt has been promoted to director of business operations, based at MHA Moore and Smalley’s Preston office.

Jack Steer, Yvonne Coulston, Graham Gordon, Catherine Holt.

Graham Gordon, managing partner, MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “As MHA Moore and Smalley continues to grow across our seven offices, we must ensure that we offer progression opportunities to colleagues whose values align with our own.

“Last year we made a total of 25 promotions across the firm as well as 14 student promotions. Jack, Yvonne and Catherine’s hard work and expertise have contributed to MHA Moore and Smalley’s growth since they have joined the firm and it feels right they are rewarded with these promotions.”

Jack, who was previously corporate services senior manager, specialises in advising owner-managed businesses. He supports MHA Moore and Smalley clients across the North West.

He said: “I chose MHA Moore and Smalley as a respected firm in the local area. I’ve enjoyed growing my knowledge and experience as the businesses has also expanded throughout the North West. I’m looking forward to contributing in a more senior capacity as it continues to grow in the coming years.”

Yvonne Coulston said: “Part of the reason for joining MHA Moore and Smalley was I knew the firm would offer strong opportunities for my own personal development. I’m excited to continue this development in my new role while supporting our agricultural clients across the North West.”

Catherine Holt said: “I’m proud to work at a firm with values and ethics that align with my own. Since joining MHA Moore and Smalley I’ve gained a deep understand of the way the company operates and I’m looking forward to using this knowledge to continue to create the very best environment for our staff to deliver a high-quality service to our clients.”

