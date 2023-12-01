Three Morecambe town centre pubs for sale on same street with total price tag of at least £1m

Three Morecambe town centre pubs on the same street are up for sale for a total of at least £1m.

The Queens on the corner of Queen Street and Marine Road Central, which was built as a hotel in 1840, has had a long history as a pub and late night venue in Morecambe but has stood empty since 2015.

It is currently on the market with Fisher Wrathall Commercial of Lancaster for offers in the region of £400,000.

The Marine Road Central property was a popular late night music destination as Pacha’s in the 1980s and 90s, and was renowned for its scantily clad bar staff who would break

off from serving drinks to dance on the bar.

After Pacha’s closed in 1999, it reinvented itself as Baroque, before becoming The Queens Hotel again and run by John Templeman, during the 2000s.

It was then taken over by Debbie Carter, who runs The Pier, and reopened in February 2013 after a £20,000 internal refurb.

It was re-launched as a late night venue in October 2014 by Mike Zorab, but closed again just a few months later.

View the full property details from Fisher Wrathall Commercial at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/123961166#/?channel=COM_BUY

Previously a hotel, 'Nowhere Lounge & Bar' on Queen Street, is at the epicentre of Morecambe’s hospitality sector, surrounded by restaurants, bars and retail shops.

'NowHere' currently trades on weekend evenings throughout the year, increasing to seven days a week in peak season.

Agents for the bar say this is a fantastic development opportunity to be one of Morecambe’s premium bars or restaurants.

There is the potential for several multiple uses within the same property.

Call agents Nationwide Business Sales LTD, Castleford on 0113 519 1262 or to request details visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136683035#/?channel=COM_BUY

Bar Eighteen 66 on Queen Street, Morecambe is on the corner of two streets and was formerly The Bradford Arms before being given a major facelift in 2017.

Key features are:

* Town centre public house

*Open plan trading area

*Seven former letting bedrooms

*Prominent corner position

*External trading area

*Three bedroom living accommodation

Call agents Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds on 0113 519 7012 or to request details visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138355967#/?channel=COM_BUY

2 . The Queens The Queens Hotel is now in a state of disrepair. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . The Queens The Queens is in a state of disrepair inside. Photo courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales