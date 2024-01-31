Three men due in court for theft of pickup, quad bikes and tools from Lancaster farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the stolen vehicle and one of the quad bikes were located a short time later and returned to the owner.

This was in July 2023.

As a result of the investigation by Lancaster, Morecambe & Wyre Rural Task Force, Patrick Gavin has been charged with the offences of taking without consent and handling stolen goods.

Two other men have also been summonsed in connection with the offences.