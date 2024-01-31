News you can trust since 1837
Three men due in court for theft of pickup, quad bikes and tools from Lancaster farm

A pickup, two quad bikes and tools were stolen from a farm in the Lancaster area.
By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Police said the stolen vehicle and one of the quad bikes were located a short time later and returned to the owner.

This was in July 2023.

As a result of the investigation by Lancaster, Morecambe & Wyre Rural Task Force, Patrick Gavin has been charged with the offences of taking without consent and handling stolen goods.

Two other men have also been summonsed in connection with the offences.

They are all due in court in July.