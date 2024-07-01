Three men arrested after recycled copper worth £7k stolen in Garstang village burglary
Three men are in custody after recycled copper valued at around £7,000 was stolen in a burglary at a business premises in Scorton.
Police were alerted to suspicious activity involving a van and car in a layby on Woodacre Lane, Scorton, at around 4.30am today (Monday).
Both vehicles were later seen on the M6 southbound and brought to a stop by police near to Charnock Richard services.
A large quantity of recycled copper was found in the van. Both the van and car have been seized.
Three men, aged 40, 39 and 30, all from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.
They are currently in custody.