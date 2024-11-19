Three men arrested after police and member of the public assaulted in Morecambe
Witnesses said there was police activity and paramedic units near Stanley Road Baptist Church yesterday (Monday) and police tape had been set up around a scene.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 2pm yesterday (Monday) to an address in Marlborough Road, Morecambe, to a report of a concern for welfare.
“When attending the address, two officers were assaulted but thankfully did not suffer serious injuries.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police officers and is currently in custody.
“Two men, aged 31 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH in relation to an assault which was reported to us at the address.
"They are currently in custody.”