Three men arrested after police and member of the public assaulted in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two police officers were assaulted after being called to an address in Heysham following a concern for welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses said there was police activity and paramedic units near Stanley Road Baptist Church yesterday (Monday) and police tape had been set up around a scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 2pm yesterday (Monday) to an address in Marlborough Road, Morecambe, to a report of a concern for welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When attending the address, two officers were assaulted but thankfully did not suffer serious injuries.

Three men were arrested after two police officers and a member of the public were assaulted in Morecambe.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police officers and is currently in custody.

“Two men, aged 31 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH in relation to an assault which was reported to us at the address.

"They are currently in custody.”