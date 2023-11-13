All three lanes on the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33 near Lancaster are closed due to an accident, police said.

Police said a lorry has hit the central reservation and blocked the carriageway.

There are no injuries reported, but there is damage.

Police said on Facebook: “Officers are on scene dealing with a road traffic collision on Northbound M6 between junctions 32 and 33.

"Currently all three lanes are closed.