Three lanes of M6 northbound near Lancaster closed due to lorry crashing
All three lanes on the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33 near Lancaster are closed due to an accident, police said.
Police said a lorry has hit the central reservation and blocked the carriageway.
There are no injuries reported, but there is damage.
Police said on Facebook: “Officers are on scene dealing with a road traffic collision on Northbound M6 between junctions 32 and 33.
"Currently all three lanes are closed.
"Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area.”