Three Lancaster men jailed after ‘barbaric torture’ of deer and badger before the animals were killed

Thomas Graham Michael Lloyd (DoB: 28/12/1986) of Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster; Jay Jones (DoB: 05/03/1987) of Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster; and Stephen Dixon (DoB: 09/11/1983) of Keswick Road, Lancaster, all appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday (15 March) for a sentencing hearing.

Lloyd previously pleaded guilty to four offences of causing unnecessary suffering to deer and a badger, with videos showing the deer’s neck being stood on to enable dogs to attack the animal, and the deer’s throat being cut repeatedly.

He was sentenced to 33 months in prison and was disqualified from keeping dogs for life.

A still from one of the videos released by the RSPCA shows two men restraining a deer before it is killed.

Jones pleaded guilty to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a deer by restraining the animal to allow dogs to attack it.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and was disqualified from keeping dogs for six years.

Dixon pleaded guilty to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a deer by repeatedly cutting its throat.

He was sentenced to 17 months in prison which was suspended for 12 months.

A dark brindle lurcher called Blaze was seized by the RSPCA as part of the investigation.

He was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days, a six-month mental health programme and 100 hours of unpaid work.

In February 2022, Lancashire Police seized a mobile phone from Jay Jones which revealed videos showing wildlife offences and the RSPCA were called to assist.

The charity’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) worked with police who executed warrants at premises occupied by all three defendants in May 2022.

Four dogs were seized; Hector, a black lurcher, and a tan and white lurcher, called Chanelle, from Lloyd; and a dark brindle lurcher, called Blaze, and a grey merle lurcher, called Dixie, from Jones.

A grey merle lurcher called Dixie was seized by the RSPCA as part of the investigation.

Dixie and Chanelle were both pregnant and had puppies in the RSPCA’s care.

A number of videos showed the cruelty inflicted on deers and a badger.

The RSPCA shared the videos of the attacks with us but we have made the decision that they are too graphic and distressing to use.

A written statement, presented to the court in an expert witness report said: “The videos presented have been produced in darkness with the use of a lamp to illuminate the activity of a number of lurcher type dogs pursuing and attacking deer and a badger.

A tan and white lurcher called Chanelle, or Nelly, was seized by the RSPCA as part of the investigation.

“Two videos indicate a male person to have repeatedly stabbed and cut the skin of the animal’s neck causing further suffering via the mechanism of pain while already being attacked by dogs.”

In one of the videos, Lloyd, who is filming, says: ‘Here we are lads, got a stag’, and shows a deer that has been caught being attacked by dogs.

Later in the video, one of the men can be seen holding the deer’s head while he cuts its throat with a knife.

RSPCA SOU officer Jason Bowles, who led the investigation, said, after sentencing: “We investigate some horrific cases and, sadly, see animals suffering truly gruesome acts at the hands of people.

"The videos in this case are yet another example of the barbaric torture that we regularly see being inflicted upon wildlife we should all be trying to protect and help.

““Sadly, people who enjoy these hideous pastimes continue to offend across the picturesque, rural countryside of England and Wales.

Hector, a black lurcher was seized by the RSPCA during the investigation.

"But the RSPCA will not rest in bringing people like these to justice.”

Sergeant James Pinder, who led the warrants and searches for Lancashire Police, said: “The guilty pleas in this case were entered after a two year-long, detailed investigation by the RSPCA and Lancashire Police’s West Division Rural Task Force. I’d firstly like to praise the thoroughness and tenacity of those investigators.

“The extremely graphic nature of the many videos recovered shocked all who worked on the case.

“I welcome the sentences imposed and hope they send a clear message to those people who would seek to commit similar offences.

"I would encourage anyone with information about the illegal persecution of wildlife to report it by calling 1010, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Blaze, Chanelle (and her nine puppies), and Dixie (plus her seven puppies) can all now be rehomed.