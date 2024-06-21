Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been jailed for a serious assault in Morecambe.

During the incident at an address on Sefton Road on November 18 2023 a man was threatened with an imitation gun.

Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street, Bradford, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

At the trial at Preston Crown Court, Gary Lee Kane was found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but was guilty of common assault and jailed for 21 weeks.

David Paul Edmondson was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but guilty of common assault and was jailed for 18 months.