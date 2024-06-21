Three-day event in Morecambe includes a pop-up museum, the creation of a human nest and creative activities
The three-day event will be situated in and around three shipping containers located at The Battery in the West End of Morecambe.
Everyone is welcome to join in with activities including a commemorative sound walk on the sands, the creation of a human nest, a pop-up museum, creative activities for all ages including the creation of a song that everyone is invited to sing at the end of the event on Sunday and conversations about home, our ideas on belonging and nature.
LANDING is a co-commission between Lancaster Arts and We Live Here and a collaboration with artists Henna Asikainen and Breakwater Collective, all looking at playful and imaginative ways to connect with the surrounding natural environments.
All events are completely free though some do require booking.
Anyone wanting to get in touch can email [email protected] or visit https://www.lancasterarts.org/