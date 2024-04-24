The Old Sea Dog selling decorative items, salvage and antiques has moved into new premises on Moor Lane in Lancaster.

Antiques dealer Lee Clarke has opened the new shop after running the Bayside Emporium in Morecambe.

The Old Sea Dog is open Tuesday to Friday 11am-5pm, and Saturday 11am to 6pm.

Lancaster Pottery Studio has relocated just opposite ‘The Old Sea Dog’, and is at 2a Moor Lane in Lancaster.

May classes are now available to book on their website.

Keep your eyes out for more information at https://lancasterpotterystudio.com/

Northern Dye House is now at 4, Gage Street in Lancaster.

The clothing shop does custom dye jobs and also has a selection of eighties and nineties licensed band t-shirts in stock including Nirvana, Whitney, Michael Jackson, Oasis and Alannis Morrissette.

