Three boys arrested after barn fire in Lancaster

Three boys were arrested after a barn fire in Lancaster.

Police arrested three boys on suspicion of arson after a fire in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two boys arrested are aged 15 and one is 16 and they are currently in custody where they will be questioned.

Police said they were called at 5pm on May 30 to reports of a large fire at the barn on Grab Lane, Lancaster and an investigation was launched.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 1095 of May 30 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.