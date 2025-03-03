Three arrests for sheep worrying near Lancaster village
Police arrested three men in the Lowgill area for livestock worrying where a sheep was killed by a lurcher type dog.
Police said the three men have been dealt with and the farmer compensated.
Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice posted on X: “Lancaster Morecambe and Wyre RTF and immediate response have arrested three males in the Lowgill area for livestock worrying where a sheep was killed by a lurcher type dog.
"We can report that the individuals have been dealt with and the farmer compensated.”