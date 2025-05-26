Three 10-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of burglary in market town near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th May 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 10:35 BST

Cumbria Police officers arrested three boys as part of the policing operation ahead of Appleby Horse Fair.

Police received multiple reports on May 23 reporting a group of boys causing criminal damage at a caravan park in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Officers were also called shortly after at around 12.40pm with a report of a burglary at a premises on Lunefield Drive, Kirkby Lonsdale.

Two boys, aged 10, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and a third boy, also 10, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, and an offence of racially aggravated public order.

Three 10-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of burglary ahead of Appleby Horse Fair.

All have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Lee Skelton, Silver Commander for Appleby Horse Fair said: "As we head towards the 2025 Appleby Horse Fair, officers are working to identify and take enforcement action against the minority of individuals who travel to the county intent on committing offences or those who come here after committing offences elsewhere.

“This will enable the vast majority of people attending the Fair, who are law-abiding, to enjoy it.

"Where there is evidence of criminality, officers will be swift in taking appropriate action to ensure everyone has a safe Appleby Fair."

