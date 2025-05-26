Three 10-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of burglary in market town near Lancaster
Police received multiple reports on May 23 reporting a group of boys causing criminal damage at a caravan park in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Officers were also called shortly after at around 12.40pm with a report of a burglary at a premises on Lunefield Drive, Kirkby Lonsdale.
Two boys, aged 10, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and a third boy, also 10, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, and an offence of racially aggravated public order.
All have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
