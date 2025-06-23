Thousands of bikers turn out for ‘special’ Dave Day 2 event and thousands donated to Lancaster-based charity

The bikers turned out on Saturday for the second annual memorial ride called Dave Day and travelled to the late TV chef’s hometown of Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria.

The Dave Day website describes the day’s aim, ‘to spread hope and happiness to all regardless of who you are or where you’re from whilst honouring and remembering

Dave and all other lost loved ones’, and raising as much as possible for charity.

Money has been collected through registration contributions, concert tickets, a Legends V Bikers football match, online donations and merchandise which will all be

pooled and all profits split between NSPCC Childline and CancerCare.

NSPCC and CancerCare volunteers also turned out with bucket collections.

Last year over £127,000 was raised and organisers are looking to top that total this year.

The much-loved TV personality passed away in February last year after he was diagnosed with cancer.

NSPCC CEO, Chris Sherwood, said: “What a special event to remember Dave Myers.

"The thousands of people who turned out for this great day and helped raised vital funds for Childline have all made an important contribution to ensuring we can continue to be there for children and young people who need our support.

"I’d like to thank everyone who took part in this special occasion and helped us with our mission to make a positive change in children’s lives.”

Dave’s widow, Lili Myers, said: “I’m deeply grateful to see people celebrating the life of the most beautiful and inspirational person I ever met. I feel so proud that the money

raised from Dave Day this year is going towards Childline and CancerCare to help those who need vital support.”

CancerCare’s CEO Alison Stainthorpe said: “We were honoured to be part of the second Dave Day Weekend.

"This was an incredible celebration that not only paid tribute the iconic Dave Myers, but also championed the town of Barrow and the people who make up the local community.

"As a local, independent charity who supports people affected by cancer and bereavement across North Lancashire and South Cumbria, events as such are vital for raising awareness of our services.

"We hope that more people are now aware of what CancerCare could offer them during a time of need. We are so grateful for everyone who donated so we can continue to be there for

families in our community.”

