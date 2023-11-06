News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

This year's spectacular Light Up Lancaster event in pictures

There were spectacular and surprising sights everywhere when Light Up Lancaster illuminated the city at the weekend.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:18 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT

Tens of thousands of people flocked to the much loved event to see innovative and imaginative light art on Lancaster’s city centre streets, squares and historic buildings.

There were light installations at The Storey, Lancaster Castle, Dalton Square, The Priory Church, St John’s Church, Judges’ Lodgings and the Gregson Centre.

For the first time the festival was a three-day spectacle and also included street food stalls in Market Square.

Hannah Kate said on the Light Up Lancaster Facebook page: “I found this year the best one yet! So immersive! Beautiful I watched Einstein two nights in a row.

"Didn’t even miss the fireworks because you can see the money was well spent elsewhere.”

A spokesman for Light Up Lancaster said: “WOW. Last night was incredible, what an electric atmosphere in Lancaster!”

If you came to Light Up Lancaster this year give them your feedback and be in with a chance to win £100 in High Street vouchers.

Leave your feedback at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/e527756c-9a1f-4f84-887f-12dcf619028b

A small child looks at the lights projected onto Lancaster Castle for Light Up Lancaster.

1. Light Up Lancaster

A small child looks at the lights projected onto Lancaster Castle for Light Up Lancaster. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Children enjoying glowing swords at the Light Up Lancaster festival.

2. Light Up Lancaster

Children enjoying glowing swords at the Light Up Lancaster festival. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
A light up rabbit mask and a sun entertained the crowds at Light Up Lancaster.

3. Light Up Lancaster

A light up rabbit mask and a sun entertained the crowds at Light Up Lancaster. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
A child enjoying looking at the light up costumes on display at Light Up Lancaster.

4. Light Up Lancaster

A child enjoying looking at the light up costumes on display at Light Up Lancaster. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterTens of thousands