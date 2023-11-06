There were spectacular and surprising sights everywhere when Light Up Lancaster illuminated the city at the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to the much loved event to see innovative and imaginative light art on Lancaster’s city centre streets, squares and historic buildings.

There were light installations at The Storey, Lancaster Castle, Dalton Square, The Priory Church, St John’s Church, Judges’ Lodgings and the Gregson Centre.

For the first time the festival was a three-day spectacle and also included street food stalls in Market Square.

Hannah Kate said on the Light Up Lancaster Facebook page: “I found this year the best one yet! So immersive! Beautiful I watched Einstein two nights in a row.

"Didn’t even miss the fireworks because you can see the money was well spent elsewhere.”

A spokesman for Light Up Lancaster said: “WOW. Last night was incredible, what an electric atmosphere in Lancaster!”

If you came to Light Up Lancaster this year give them your feedback and be in with a chance to win £100 in High Street vouchers.

Leave your feedback at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/e527756c-9a1f-4f84-887f-12dcf619028b

1 . Light Up Lancaster A small child looks at the lights projected onto Lancaster Castle for Light Up Lancaster. Photo: Daniel Martino

2 . Light Up Lancaster Children enjoying glowing swords at the Light Up Lancaster festival. Photo: Daniel Martino

3 . Light Up Lancaster A light up rabbit mask and a sun entertained the crowds at Light Up Lancaster. Photo: Daniel Martino