This show looks great! 19 colourful pictures capture opening night of musical classic at Lancaster theatre

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Nov 2024, 14:34 BST
Members of a Lancaster drama group are feeling The Rhythm of Life with their latest production.

Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society are this week staging the classic 1960s musical Sweet Charity at Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Sweet Charity explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City.

The show features some great songs including Big Spender, If My friends Could See Me Now, Sweet Charity and The Rhythm of Life.

Sweet Charity is on at the Lancaster Grand tonight, tomorrow, Friday and Saturday at 7.15pm along with a matinee performance on Saturday at 2.15pm

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173654726

The cast of Sweet Charity by the Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society at Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Sweet Charity

The cast of Sweet Charity by the Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society at Lancaster Grand Theatre. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

-

Sweet Charity

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

-

Sweet Charity

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

-

Sweet Charity

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

