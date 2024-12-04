This £1.15m home inside an historic 11th Century Lune Valley castle is like nothing I've ever seen before

Set in the picturesque Lune Valley, Thurland Castle at Tunstall is a Grade II* listed building with a rich history dating back to the 11th Century. It offers a unique blend of medieval architecture and contemporary comforts including vaulted ceilings, exposed mullion and leaded glass windows, and stone walls.

The Courtyard, a distinct and private home within the Castle, is an exceptional residence boasting four bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms, with the current owners updating throughout and installing a lift for accessibility needs for all.

The lower ground floor offers the potential of a fifth bedroom, or maybe a home office or gym.

Upon arrival at the castle, the entrance is set off with a high stone wall, imposing remote control access gates and an attractive Lodge House. One press of the remote control and the gates open.

Sweep up the splendid tree-lined driveway over the moat bridge and through the archway with gas fired flaming torches. You've arrived!

Follow the sweeping private drive towards the gated entrance of The Courtyard and into an elegant entrance hall with oak stairs.

The Courtyard offers a fabulous kitchen dining room which has been meticulously designed.

Adjoining the kitchen is a charming garden room, a special place to sit and admire the grounds. With window seats offering 180 degree views over the moat and surrounding landscape, it provides a peaceful retreat to enjoy a morning coffee or a good book.

There are also two charming sitting rooms with castle features.

An inner hall with heraldic etched windows leads to the fourth bedroom, making an ideal guest suite. Currently used as an office, this room is perfect for those who work from home and includes a handy storage cupboard and a three-piece en suite.

On the first floor, you’ll find three more generously sized and well-appointed bedrooms.

The principal bedroom has patio doors which open onto a roof terrace, offering a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living with castle views, and a luxury four-piece en suite.

This show stopping home also offers a lower apartment with wet room and its own private courtyard leading to the picturesque moat.

The History

Originally built as a medieval manor house, Thurland Castle was fortified with a circular moat under the ownership of Sir Thomas Tunstall, who was knighted at Agincourt and granted a license to crenelate the property in 1402.

The Tunstall family retained ownership for three generations until 1605 when it was sold to John Girlington.

During the English Civil War, the castle was besieged by Parliamentarian forces in 1643.

The building underwent significant transformations in the 19th century, with renovations in 1810 and again in 1826-29 to convert it into a country house.

A devastating fire in 1876 led to a major reconstruction commissioned by Mr North in 1879, led by the Lancashire architects Paley and Austin, with interiors designed by Gillows of Lancaster.

The castle's Arts and Crafts Movement inspired features, including stained glass, linenfold oak panelling, and ornate plaster and stonework, remain today.

Price and agents

Priced £1,150,000, The Courtyard at Thurland Castle, Tunstall, is marketed by Hackney & Leigh, 3 Market Square, Kirkby Lonsdale LA6 2AN. Call 015242 72111.