This luxury £1.7m Lancaster home has beautiful views of the coast, a pool, a gym and even a helicopter hangar!

Thwaite End Barn comes complete with swimming pool, an extensive 30 by 43 feet helicopter hangar, gym with steam room, an abundance of flexible use rooms, views across to Morecambe Bay, and a separate one bedroom holiday cottage which could be used as an additional income or for multi-generational living.

The beautifully converted traditional stone barn offers four double bedrooms, two with en suites, and is completed to a luxurious standard with a magnificent oak staircase at the heart of the home featuring a galleried landing, and a number of rooms for use as offices, workshops or stores.

A lovely open entrance hall doubles as a sun room with a raised seating area, and an original exposed stone wall which adds charm with views over the surrounding gardens with floor to ceiling glazing.

With a guide price of £1,700,000, Thwaite End Barn is for sale with David Britton Estates, Penrith. Call 01768 881111 or email [email protected]