This is seriously impressive machinery! £800k road planer, trucks and diggers take over sleepy Lancaster market town
Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 15:44 BST
Some big machinery is being employed in Bentham where roadworks are currently taking place.
An £800,000 road planer, huge diggers and trucks have been occupying Main Street after 6pm as resurfacing work continues.
Matilda Walden, who took these pictures and video, said: "Loads going on, trucks, diggers, you name it. I’m in the thick of it!”
No parking signs on Main Street apply from Tuesday August 27, 6pm until midnight, for seven week days allowing all businesses to open as usual while the work progresses.
1. Main Street, Bentham
- Photo: Matilda Walden
2. Main Street, Bentham
- Photo: Matilda Walden
3. Main Street, Bentham
- Photo: Matilda Walden
4. Main Street, Bentham
- Photo: Matilda Walden
