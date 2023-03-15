A raft of chippies in the Lancaster district have received a fabulous five star rating following their most recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the chippies in Lancaster and Morecambe with a 5 out of 5 stars hygiene rating.

Atkinsons Fish & Chips on Albert Road, Morecambe, has a current 5 star rating.

Atkinsons Fish & Chips on Lancaster Road, Morecambe, has a current 5 star rating.

Barley Cop Fisheries on Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster, has a current 5 star rating.

Black's Fish & Chips on High Road, Halton, has a current 5 star rating.