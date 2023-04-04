News you can trust since 1837
This is EVERY Chinese takeaway in Lancaster and Morecambe with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

A raft of Chinese takeaways in the Lancaster district have received a fabulous five star rating following their most recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the Chinese takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe with a 5 out of 5 stars hygiene rating.

China Essence on Scotland Road, Carnforth, has a current 5 star rating.

1. China Essence

China Essence on Scotland Road, Carnforth, has a current 5 star rating. Photo: Google

Chopsticks on Westminster Road, Morecambe, has a current 5 star rating.

2. Chopsticks

Chopsticks on Westminster Road, Morecambe, has a current 5 star rating. Photo: Google

Eating Plus on Owen Road, Lancaster, has a current 5 star rating.

3. Eating Plus

Eating Plus on Owen Road, Lancaster, has a current 5 star rating. Photo: Google

Four Seasons on Lancaster Road, Morecambe, has a current 5 star rating.

4. Four Seasons

Four Seasons on Lancaster Road, Morecambe, has a current 5 star rating. Photo: Google

