This impressive Morecambe home which is for sale priced £425k even has its own pub

The Bare Lane property overlooks lovely Hall Park, is set back off the road and close to Bare village with all its amenities, boasts a substantial private garden – and even has its own pub!

On top of that there’s ample parking, three reception rooms, two bathrooms, and the option of having a self-contained annex at the back of the property.

The home is light and spacious throughout and one of its highlights is an incredible open plan kitchen.

The kitchen elegantly flows round into an additional living room and dining room with ceiling to floor windows and access into the garden, making this whole area light and welcoming.

Price: £425,000.

For sale with Entwistle Green, Victoria Street, Morecambe. Call 01524 419554.

