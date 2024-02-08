News you can trust since 1837
This impressive Morecambe home which is for sale priced £425k even has its own bar

Located in an attractive residential area off Broadway, this five-bed semi-detached has lots to offer.
By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 13:22 GMT

The Bare Lane property overlooks lovely Hall Park, is set back off the road and close to Bare village with all its amenities, boasts a substantial private garden – and even has its own bar!

On top of that there’s ample parking, three reception rooms, two bathrooms, and the option of having a self-contained annex at the back of the property.

The home is light and spacious throughout and one of its highlights is an incredible open plan kitchen.

The kitchen elegantly flows round into an additional living room and dining room with ceiling to floor windows and access into the garden, making this whole area light and welcoming.

Price: £425,000.

For sale with Entwistle Green, Victoria Street, Morecambe. Call 01524 419554.

The five-bedroom semi-detached property overlooks Hall Park.

1. Bare Lane, Morecambe

The five-bedroom semi-detached property overlooks Hall Park. Photo: Entwistle Green

-

2. Bare Lane, Morecambe

- Photo: Entwistle Green

-

3. Bare Lane, Morecambe

- Photo: Entwistle Green

-

4. Bare Lane, Morecambe

- Photo: Entwistle Green

