This could be Morecambe’s spookiest house this Halloween
The display is at Morecambe Road, Morecambe, LA3 3AD and features colourful blow-up figures including witches, skeletons, pumpkins and spiders.
Natasha Valentine said: “Come and see our Halloween display on Morecambe Road which started on October 17!
"Feel free to take photos and enjoy the display – we just ask that you please don’t touch the displays.
"There will be a donation box outside and all proceeds will be donated to MIND.”
Natasha has also launched a justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/valentinosdisplay to raise money for MIND as well.
The family will be having a Christmas display starting on November 7 which will be to raise money for their chosen charity.