This 1865 Victorian vicarage home in Arnside, priced £2.45m, has been exquisitely upgraded and is an absolute gem

Built in 1865 and not seen on the open market since the 1970s, this handsome Victorian vicarage has been exquisitely upgraded.
By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

Located in the heart of the popular coastal village of Arnside and surrounded by splendid gardens and grounds, The Old Vicarage stands at the head of a private, gated drive offering privacy and seclusion.

The five-bed property has been refurbished and painstakingly maintained since the current owners' purchase in 2001 to create a charming and beautiful home for the 21st century.

A genuine labour of love for the owners over the years, it's hard not to be impressed by the original period features, traditional layout, high ceilings, good proportions, light rooms and stunning interiors.

The property is for sale priced £2,450,000 with Davis & Bowring of Kirkby Lonsdale. Call 01524 274445 or email [email protected]

The impressive property dates back to 1865.

The impressive property dates back to 1865. Photo: Submit

The entrance hall features an attractive decorative tiled floor.

The entrance hall features an attractive decorative tiled floor. Photo: Submit

A drawing room with a period fireplace.

A drawing room with a period fireplace. Photo: Submit

The fireplace is a focal point of this sitting room.

The fireplace is a focal point of this sitting room. Photo: Submit

