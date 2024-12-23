Thieves target garages in North Yorkshire market town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thieves targeted garages and outbuildings in Settle looking to steal e-bikes and pushbikes.

Police said that overnight from December 19-20, a number of garages and outbuildings were broken into in the area of High Hill Grove Street and Halsteads in Settle.

They said that thieves appear to have been targeting e-bikes and pushbikes.

Please check CCTV and if you have seen or heard anything please call 101 and quote Ref 12240231845.

A police spokesman said: “North Yorkshire is still one of the safest areas to live in the country, but incidents like this remind us to be extra vigilant.

"Remember to lock doors, and secure your high value items.

“If you see something you think is suspicious, please report it at the time. See it, suspect it, report it!”