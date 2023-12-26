Thieves stole money from Morecambe charity lights display but fundraiser beat target
and live on Freeview channel 276
Natasha Valentine and her family put on a glorious Christmas lights display over the festive period and it was all to raise money for mental health charity MIND.
The family actually beat their target of £1000 for the charity but slammed the young lads caught on CCTV plundering the donation box outside their house in Morecambe.
Natasha Valentine and her husband said: “From Mr and Mrs Valentine at Morecambe Road. We would like to say a huge thank you for all the donations .. we have actually now beaten our target!
“We can't express how much we appreciate this! Merry Christmas to all and your families…..also to the young lads who were shown on our CCTV breaking into the donation box last night, I hope you have had a lovely Christmas feeling proud of yourselves for stealing from a charity fundraiser!.”
The fundraiser raised over £1000 for mental health charity MIND.