Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Revd Nick Trenholme at St Mary’s Church Ingleton said that at 10am on March 8 the church was found to be unlocked by the volunteer on duty that day.

Upon closer inspection of the building a window in the North aisle was broken open, and the clergy vestry door had been forced, as also had the door to the safe.

A number of items of value were taken from the safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape Police Line Do Not Cross. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that the individuals responsible left the building via the main south doors. There were no other areas of damage.

Revd Nick Trenholme said: “This has been very distressing for the whole community not only those who worship regularly there.

"Many messages of support have been received in person and shared on social media.

"The response from the community has been very heartening and encouraging in a difficult situation.

"The police have been most helpful and I would encourage anyone with information about the theft to contact them.”

The theft happened overnight between March 7-8.