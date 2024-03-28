The scene of the ATM theft at the Co-op in Ingleton. Picture by North Yorkshire Weather Updates.

The theft of the ATM occurred at around 4am on Wednesday, March 27 at the Co-op store on Main Street in Ingleton.

Several offenders are believed to be involved in the break-in and theft.

A thorough search of the area was carried out by officers and enquiries into the offence are ongoing.

If you have any information which may assist with the investigation please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12240053242.