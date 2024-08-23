They don't build them like this any more! Former High Sheriff's home for sale in Lancaster village

A substantial portion of an impressive former gentleman’s residence, 1 Greenside House at Hincaster was built in 1898 for Thomas Rodgers Shaw, the High Sheriff of Westmorland at the time.

It was converted into three generous and deeply individual houses in the 1950s. Elegant and beautifully proportioned, the semi-detached property is rich in architectural details.

The refined period residence has been sensitively brought up to date with carefully chosen enhancements to complement the original property along with tasteful décor choices, making it eminently fit for modern day living but still paying homage to the past.

Light and spacious, the home is set over three floors including a large porch, reception hall, refined drawing room, elegant dining room, welcoming family room, inviting and characterful dining kitchen, along with the practical and useful additions of a laundry room, boot room and cloakroom.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom, with a further two double bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor.

Outside are delightfully private and well-established gardens, ample courtyard parking and a double garage with a useful storehouse.

Greenside House benefits from a location that is both tucked away within this hugely popular corner of Cumbria and yet remains exceptionally accessible for local amenities, all that the neighbouring Lake District National Park has to offer, as well as road and rail transport connections.

Houses of this scale, quality and period detail are increasingly rare – they simply do not build them like this any more.

With a guide price of £650,000, 1 Greenside House at Hincaster, Milnthorpe, is marketed by Fine & Country, 19 Castle Hill, Lancaster LA1 1YN. Call 01524 380560 or email [email protected]