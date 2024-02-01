These three adorable puppies at Lancaster animal shelter are looking for their forever homes

Jamie, Jed and Josh at Animal Care Lancaster are all terrier crossbreeds and are four months old.
Contact Animal Care Lancaster tel: 01524 65495 any day of the week between 10am and 3pm.
1. Three puppies up for adoption
The three puppies up for adoption at Animal Care Lancaster are from left: Jed, Jamie and Josh. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
2. Jamie
Jamie is a four-month-old female terrier crossbreed. She is a very sweet little girl who is full of mischief and is looking for a new home with owners ready to put some work into her training. She is a very friendly little girl but will need all her basic training including house training. Jamie is good with other dogs and has always been around other dogs. She is looking for an active home where she can go on lots of adventures. Jamie is looking for a new home with a family who already have an established dog that can help her settle in. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
3. Jed
Jed is a four-month-old male terrier crossbreed. He is a very sweet boy looking for a new home with owners who have time to help him with basic training including house training. Jed is looking for a new home with another already established dog. He loves and finds confidence when around other dogs. He is still only young so is looking for an active family where they can enjoy lots of adventures. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
4. Josh
Josh is a four-month-old male terrier crossbreed. He is a very sweet boy looking for a new home with owners who have time to help him with basic training including house training. Josh is looking for a new home with another already established dog. He loves and finds confidence when around other dogs. He is still only young so is looking for an active family where they can enjoy lots of adventures. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster