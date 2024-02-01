These three adorable puppies at Lancaster animal shelter are looking for their forever homes

2 . Jamie

Jamie is a four-month-old female terrier crossbreed. She is a very sweet little girl who is full of mischief and is looking for a new home with owners ready to put some work into her training. She is a very friendly little girl but will need all her basic training including house training. Jamie is good with other dogs and has always been around other dogs. She is looking for an active home where she can go on lots of adventures. Jamie is looking for a new home with a family who already have an established dog that can help her settle in. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster