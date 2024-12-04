These pictures take you back to the glory days of Morecambe nightclubs and the DJs who packed the dance floors

By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 09:35 BST
Here are 20 pictures showing some of the DJs who packed the dance floors during the 1980s and 1990s Morecambe nightclub glory days.

Harvey’s, Crystal T’s and The Carleton Inn were all popular late night venues and among those manning the turntables were Steve Middlesbrough, Phil Hayward, Steve Blane, Ian Simpson, Trevor Cooke and DJ Pep.

Take a look at these pictures as we pay a small tribute to some of the all important DJs who got us in the mood for dancing.

Ken Morley, alias Coronation Street's Reg Holdswoth, presses the plunger with compere, Steve Middlesborough, to switch on the Morecambe Illuminations, at Happy Mount Park in 1996.

1. Remember when

DJ Ian Simpson with Sarah Barker on her hen night at Crystal T's in Morecambe.

2. Remember when

Steve Blane was a DJ at Morecambe's former Harvey's nightclub in 1985.

3. Remember when

Steve Blane (second left) with his famous pith helmet, and DJ friends Steve Middlesbrough, Ian Simpson and Phil Haywood.

4. Remember when

