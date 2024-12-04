These pictures take you back to the glory days of Morecambe nightclubs and the DJs who packed the dance floors

Harvey’s, Crystal T’s and The Carleton Inn were all popular late night venues and among those manning the turntables were Steve Middlesbrough, Phil Hayward, Steve Blane, Ian Simpson, Trevor Cooke and DJ Pep.
Take a look at these pictures as we pay a small tribute to some of the all important DJs who got us in the mood for dancing.
1. Remember when
Ken Morley, alias Coronation Street's Reg Holdswoth, presses the plunger with compere, Steve Middlesborough, to switch on the Morecambe Illuminations, at Happy Mount Park in 1996. Photo: CLIVE DAINTY
2. Remember when
DJ Ian Simpson with Sarah Barker on her hen night at Crystal T's in Morecambe. Photo: submit
3. Remember when
Steve Blane was a DJ at Morecambe's former Harvey's nightclub in 1985. Photo: Submit
4. Remember when
Steve Blane (second left) with his famous pith helmet, and DJ friends Steve Middlesbrough, Ian Simpson and Phil Haywood. Photo: Submit