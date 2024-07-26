These old Lancaster school pictures go back many years including Greaves, Ryelands, Bowerham, Scotforth and Caton schools

By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
These old pictures taken at schools in Lancaster are from many years ago, dating from the 1920s through to the 1970s.

Maybe you’ll spot yourself, a parent or even grandparent.

They include pictures taken at Greaves, Ryelands, Bowerham, Scotforth and Caton schools.

You might also be interested in: Our Lady's Catholic College: 44 retro Lancaster school pictures bring back memories

Looking back: 39 fabulous retro pictures of Ripley School in Lancaster

Ryelands School cycle awards in 1979.

1. School memories

Ryelands School cycle awards in 1979.Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
A class from Scotforth School in 1951. Standing at the far left is the headteacher, Mr Todd, and front row second right is Donald Bowker.

2. School memories

A class from Scotforth School in 1951. Standing at the far left is the headteacher, Mr Todd, and front row second right is Donald Bowker.Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Scotforth School 1951. Back Row L-R: Mr Evans (teacher), David Potter, Peter Stephenson, Alan Kenmure. Centre Row L-R: Ray Carr, Stan Atkinson, Eddie Mills, Mike Robinson. Front Row L-R: Bob Cookson, Duncan Kitchen, Stan Blacktop (captain), Bill Kitchen, Whitehead.

3. School memories

Scotforth School 1951. Back Row L-R: Mr Evans (teacher), David Potter, Peter Stephenson, Alan Kenmure. Centre Row L-R: Ray Carr, Stan Atkinson, Eddie Mills, Mike Robinson. Front Row L-R: Bob Cookson, Duncan Kitchen, Stan Blacktop (captain), Bill Kitchen, Whitehead.Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Scotforth School's girls rounders team from the 1940s.

4. School memories

Scotforth School's girls rounders team from the 1940s.Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.