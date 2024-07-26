Maybe you’ll spot yourself, a parent or even grandparent.
They include pictures taken at Greaves, Ryelands, Bowerham, Scotforth and Caton schools.
1. School memories
Ryelands School cycle awards in 1979.Photo: Submit
2. School memories
A class from Scotforth School in 1951. Standing at the far left is the headteacher, Mr Todd, and front row second right is Donald Bowker.Photo: Submit
3. School memories
Scotforth School 1951. Back Row L-R: Mr Evans (teacher), David Potter, Peter Stephenson, Alan Kenmure. Centre Row L-R: Ray Carr, Stan Atkinson, Eddie Mills, Mike Robinson. Front Row L-R: Bob Cookson, Duncan Kitchen, Stan Blacktop (captain), Bill Kitchen, Whitehead.Photo: Submit
4. School memories
Scotforth School's girls rounders team from the 1940s.Photo: Submit
