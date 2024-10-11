These nostalgic photos take us dancing through the years in Morecambe and Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 14:09 GMT
In its heyday, Morecambe had plenty of places where people could go dancing including the piers, the Winter Gardens ballroom and the Floral Hall.

The district also has a long history of holding major dance festivals and there are plenty of dance schools where children can take their first steps into the dancing world.

Dance continues to take a major role today in many local events including the Vintage by the Sea festival with many people also enjoying dancing at The Platform in Morecambe.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look through our photo archives for pictures related to Lancaster and Morecambe’s dancing past. We hope you enjoy our selection of nostalgic dance photos through the years.

1. Summer school

Youngsters from all over the area descended on Morecambe's Dome for the popular annual London Theatre Workshops' musical theatre summer school. The course was led by Lane Theatre Arts School head of dance Gerry Zuccarello and former principal ballerina Fiona Chadwick (right), with musical directors Patrick Isbell and Greg Pichery. Photo: National World

2. Strike a pose

Delighted with their new home at Morecambe's Strawberry Dance Studios in Marine Road Central, Lisa Salem dance school students pose for the camera. Photo: National World

3. Corrie star

Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster from Coronation Street) with youngsters from dance group Dance Fusion who performed at a Platform music event in Morecambe presented by Steve Middlesbrough. Photo: National World

4. Three of a kind

Three young dancers from Alysia Gilda School of Dance, Bolton-le-Sands, from left, Peter Kneale-Jones, William Boyes and Alex Doolan, who played the part of scarecrows in the show, School Daze, which took place at The Dome, Morecambe. Photo: National World

