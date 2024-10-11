These nostalgic photos take us dancing through the years in Morecambe and Lancaster

The district also has a long history of holding major dance festivals and there are plenty of dance schools where children can take their first steps into the dancing world.

Dance continues to take a major role today in many local events including the Vintage by the Sea festival with many people also enjoying dancing at The Platform in Morecambe.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look through our photo archives for pictures related to Lancaster and Morecambe’s dancing past. We hope you enjoy our selection of nostalgic dance photos through the years.

1 . Summer school Youngsters from all over the area descended on Morecambe's Dome for the popular annual London Theatre Workshops' musical theatre summer school. The course was led by Lane Theatre Arts School head of dance Gerry Zuccarello and former principal ballerina Fiona Chadwick (right), with musical directors Patrick Isbell and Greg Pichery. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Strike a pose Delighted with their new home at Morecambe's Strawberry Dance Studios in Marine Road Central, Lisa Salem dance school students pose for the camera. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Corrie star Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster from Coronation Street) with youngsters from dance group Dance Fusion who performed at a Platform music event in Morecambe presented by Steve Middlesbrough. Photo: National World Photo Sales