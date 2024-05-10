These lovely pictures capture the ancient charm of a picturesque Morecambe Bay village

The village has a fascinating history dating back to Viking times with Eighth Century St Patrick’s Chapel and the Stone Graves on Heysham Barrows – which featured on the cover of a Black Sabbath album – among its unique attractions.

Dramatically perched on a cliffside, there’s also tiny St Peter’s Church with its stunning views and not forgetting the more recent addition to the village of Anna Gillespie’s SHIP scultpure.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard took advantage of the nicer weather to capture these great photos of the village and its many attractions.