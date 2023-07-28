These fantastic new photos show Lancaster audiences enjoying a very colourful outdoor show in the park

The Dukes' latest outdoor extravaganza has taken audiences by storm with a triumphant opening night and press week.

Around the World in 80 Days looks forward to welcoming young and old to an unforgettable adventure set in Lancaster’s Williamson Park, as Phileas Fogg races against the clock by trains, boats, elephants and balloons.

Audiences have been spellbound, declaring the production ‘brilliant’, ‘amazing’ and praising the clever use of the park's diverse locations, and an unforgettable encounter with an enchanting elephant.

“Around The World in 80 Days has something for everyone – comedy, action, and romance – making it undoubtedly the most affordable way to travel the world this summer!" says reviewer Cath Joyce of What's Good to Do.

Mini Travellers said: “The performance moved along at a great pace, keeping the children entertained and engaged throughout but also appealing to the adult audience.”

Ticket sales have been soaring, with weekends filling up rapidly.

If you’ve not attended a park show before, it’s a great experience with the audience travelling around the park and moving to different locations to watch each scene unfold.

Many people arrive early to enjoy picnics overlooking Morecambe Bay before the performance.

Around the World in 80 Days runs Tuesdays to Sundays from July 21 to August 27 at 7.15pm. Tickets must be booked in advance. Group bookings negotiable.

Contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected]

