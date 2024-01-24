These are the two most expensive houses for sale in Lancaster on property website Rightmove - take a look inside

Summerfield, 120 Aldcliffe Road

A truly impressive late Victorian gentleman’s former residence that has a commanding presence on one of Lancaster’s primary residential streets.

Rich in authentic architectural details, Summerfield offers a lifestyle set against a backdrop of the grandeur and elegance of a bygone age – embracing beautifully proportioned rooms with high ceilings and tall windows.

Regarded as a local landmark, it is often admired by passers by and for good reason too. It has immense kerb appeal with three statuesque floors of living space, as well as a floor of cellar rooms offering both already upgraded room and additional scope if more space was required.

The generous gardens are private and secluded thanks to the varied and well established trees and shrubs. Views over the front garden are of the ever changing vista of Lancaster Canal while the rear garden has open country views towards Lancaster Castle over the unspoilt greenery of the neighbouring Fairfield Nature Reserve.

On a historical note, Summerfield appears to be one of the later houses to be built on Aldcliffe Road. The Harrison & Hall map of 1887 doesn’t show a building but by the Ordnance Survey of 1892, it was complete. In the early years it was occupied by Thomas Green JP, who became an Alderman of Lancaster, his wife Jane, their niece and one servant, Annie Dearden.

The Chandlers, Haverbreaks Road, Haverbreaks

If you love period houses with original architectural details, then you are in for a treat here. Built of Accrington bricks under a tiled roof, the bricks of this seven bedroom home are famed for their strength and said to have been used for the foundations of Blackpool Tower and the Empire State Building!

This strikingly handsome house stands well within generous, established and enticingly private gardens of circa 0.82 acre. Dating back to 1899 with a carved sandstone date stone on the side elevation, The Chandlers has only been in the hands of three families since built, with the initials of the previous owners above the front door and on rainwater goods bearing witness.

Architecturally, the house retains many of the original period features of the day including a stunning stone mullion window in the reception hall which creates an undeniable wow factor.

There is also a wealth of beautiful stained and leaded windows and glazed door panels, picture rails, deep cornices, tall skirting boards and wide architraves befitting of the room proportions.

You’ll find original fitted bedroom wardrobes or cupboards and original panelled doors, with those on the ground floor having grand and decorative over door pediments.

*Both Summerfield and The Chandlers are on the market with Fine & Country.

