Gents, are you ready for a haircut or shave?

Then look no further than Google's top 10 rated in Lancaster.

Whether it's a quick trim and tidy up you want, or the full works, these places are the ones to choose according to Google reviews.

All 10 barbers listed here have received more than 35 reviews and scored 4 out of 5 or higher.

1 . The Men's Room 1 Dalton Square, Lancaster LA1 1NQ. Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 324 reviews.

2 . Ali Barbers 27 Church Street, Lancaster LA1 1LP. Rated 4.1 out of 5 from 220 Google reviews.

3 . Prestige 22-24 Church Street, Lancaster LA1 1NP. Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 181 Google reviews.

4 . Shipwrecked Tattoo and Barbershop 12 New Street, Lancaster LA1 1EG. Rated 5 out of 5 from 105 Google reviews.