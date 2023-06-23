News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
These are the latest planning applications awaiting approval or refusal from Lancaster City Council

Latest planning applications received by Lancaster City Council are:
By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:36 BST- 2 min read

23/00580/AD Lower Addington Farm, Birkland Barrow Rd, Nether Kellet. Agricultural determination for five silos. Applicant: Stonegate Agriculture.

23/00581/ADV Dunelm Mill, Unit J, Sunnycliff Retail Park, Mellishaw Lane. Advertisement application for display of an internally-illuminated fascia sign, four internally-illuminated flexface box signs, six poster frames and one window vinyl. Applicant: Dunelm.

23/00082/DIS Land & buildings south west of Westmoor Farm, 7 Carr Lane, Middleton. Discharge of conditions 4,5,6,7 and 8 on approved application 23/00004/FUL. Applicant: Mr & Mrs Scott Redpath.

Lancaster Town Hall.Lancaster Town Hall.
23/00589/FUL Moorlands, Slaidburn Road, Lowgill. Erection of single storey rear extension and construction of raised roof incorporating a balcony. Applicant: Andrew Illingworth.

23/00590/FUL Hill Crest, Grange View, Warton. Erection of single storey wrap around extension to side and rear. Applicant: Mr & Mrs Tom Carling.

23/00591/FUL Agricultural building north of Borwick Lane, Borwick. Relevant demolition of agricultural building. Applicant: Mr W Barker.

23/00592/PLDC 107 Bare Lane, Morecambe. Proposed lawful development certificate for a hip-to-gable extension and dormer extension to rear. Applicant: Mr & Mrs S Cragg.

23/00593/FUL 211 Heysham Road, Heysham. Erection of single storey rear extension. Applicant: L Goodall.

23/00596/PLDC 2 Lonsdale Place, Lancaster. Proposed lawful development certificate for single storey rear extension. Applicant: E Stepaniuk.

23/00597/FUL 25 Bowfell Avenue, Morecambe. Erection of front porch. Applicant: S Jolly.

23/00598/PLDC 59 Morecambe Road, Morecambe. Proposed lawful development certificate for single storey rear extension and construction of dormer extension to side with attic conversion. Applicant: A Flint.

23/00603/EIR. 228 - 235 Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Screening request for demolition of existing buildings and proposed construction of a hotel (Use Class C1) with ancillary facilities, landscaping and associated works. Applicant: Clare Bland.

23/00083/DIS Land east of Christie Way, Christie Way, Morecambe. Discharge of condition 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,11 and 12 on approved application 22/00372/FUL. Applicant: Jake Salisbury.

23/00604/FUL Sofidel UK, 15 Lansil Way, Lancaster. Modifications to existing highway, creation of a car parking area, HGV loading bays, new internal road layout, installation of a new weighbridge, signage, external lighting, CCTV systems, erection of perimeter fencing, access gates and alterations to drainage. Applicant: Alessandro Dinucci.

23/00606/AD The Hill, Fairheath Road, Tatham. Agricultural determination for machinery storage building/workshop and hardstanding. Applicant: Andrew Staveley.

23/00607/PLDC Holme Head, Melling Road, Hornby. Proposed lawful development certificate for replacement of existing concrete hardstanding. Applicant: Hannah Towers.

23/00084/DIS Lancaster Castle, Castle Park, Lancaster. Discharge of condition 3 on approved application 22/01212/FUL. Applicant: Vicki Mathews.

23/00608/FUL 113 Broadway, Morecambe. Demolition of existing garage and rear extension, erection of single storey rear and side extension, construction of a dormer extension to side and rear and erection of a single storey garden room to rear. Applicant: Paramjit Singh.

