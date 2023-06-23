These are the latest planning applications awaiting approval or refusal from Lancaster City Council

23/00580/AD Lower Addington Farm, Birkland Barrow Rd, Nether Kellet. Agricultural determination for five silos. Applicant: Stonegate Agriculture.

23/00581/ADV Dunelm Mill, Unit J, Sunnycliff Retail Park, Mellishaw Lane. Advertisement application for display of an internally-illuminated fascia sign, four internally-illuminated flexface box signs, six poster frames and one window vinyl. Applicant: Dunelm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23/00082/DIS Land & buildings south west of Westmoor Farm, 7 Carr Lane, Middleton. Discharge of conditions 4,5,6,7 and 8 on approved application 23/00004/FUL. Applicant: Mr & Mrs Scott Redpath.

Lancaster Town Hall.

23/00589/FUL Moorlands, Slaidburn Road, Lowgill. Erection of single storey rear extension and construction of raised roof incorporating a balcony. Applicant: Andrew Illingworth.

23/00590/FUL Hill Crest, Grange View, Warton. Erection of single storey wrap around extension to side and rear. Applicant: Mr & Mrs Tom Carling.

23/00591/FUL Agricultural building north of Borwick Lane, Borwick. Relevant demolition of agricultural building. Applicant: Mr W Barker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23/00592/PLDC 107 Bare Lane, Morecambe. Proposed lawful development certificate for a hip-to-gable extension and dormer extension to rear. Applicant: Mr & Mrs S Cragg.

23/00593/FUL 211 Heysham Road, Heysham. Erection of single storey rear extension. Applicant: L Goodall.

23/00596/PLDC 2 Lonsdale Place, Lancaster. Proposed lawful development certificate for single storey rear extension. Applicant: E Stepaniuk.

23/00597/FUL 25 Bowfell Avenue, Morecambe. Erection of front porch. Applicant: S Jolly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23/00598/PLDC 59 Morecambe Road, Morecambe. Proposed lawful development certificate for single storey rear extension and construction of dormer extension to side with attic conversion. Applicant: A Flint.

23/00603/EIR. 228 - 235 Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Screening request for demolition of existing buildings and proposed construction of a hotel (Use Class C1) with ancillary facilities, landscaping and associated works. Applicant: Clare Bland.

23/00083/DIS Land east of Christie Way, Christie Way, Morecambe. Discharge of condition 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,11 and 12 on approved application 22/00372/FUL. Applicant: Jake Salisbury.

23/00604/FUL Sofidel UK, 15 Lansil Way, Lancaster. Modifications to existing highway, creation of a car parking area, HGV loading bays, new internal road layout, installation of a new weighbridge, signage, external lighting, CCTV systems, erection of perimeter fencing, access gates and alterations to drainage. Applicant: Alessandro Dinucci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23/00606/AD The Hill, Fairheath Road, Tatham. Agricultural determination for machinery storage building/workshop and hardstanding. Applicant: Andrew Staveley.

23/00607/PLDC Holme Head, Melling Road, Hornby. Proposed lawful development certificate for replacement of existing concrete hardstanding. Applicant: Hannah Towers.

23/00084/DIS Lancaster Castle, Castle Park, Lancaster. Discharge of condition 3 on approved application 22/01212/FUL. Applicant: Vicki Mathews.