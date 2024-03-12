These are the 14 top hair salons in Morecambe and Lancaster according to Google reviews

Hairdressers certainly aren’t in short supply in the Lancaster district with plenty to choose from.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:34 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 12:47 GMT

Here we’ve found 14 with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or above on Google reviews, from a minimum of 50 reviews.

See if your favourite is on the list.

1. Heaton Hair, Chapel Street, Lancaster

2. Prestige Salon & Barbers, Church Street, Lancaster

3. Stephen James, Ashton Road, Morecambe

4. The Cutting Room, Penny Street, Lancaster

