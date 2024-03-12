These are the 14 top hair salons in Morecambe and Lancaster according to Google reviews

Here we’ve found 14 with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or above on Google reviews, from a minimum of 50 reviews.
See if your favourite is on the list.
1. Heaton Hair, Chapel Street, Lancaster
Rated 5 out of 5 from 120 Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. Prestige Salon & Barbers, Church Street, Lancaster
Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 190 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. Stephen James, Ashton Road, Morecambe
Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 126 Google reviews. Photo: Stephen James
4. The Cutting Room, Penny Street, Lancaster
Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 152 Google reviews. Photo: The Cutting Room