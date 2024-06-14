2 . Inglewood, South Road, Morecambe

Originally it was the home of a Reverend of Morecambe’s Methodist Church. The present owners bought the property in 1993 and ran it as a residential care home as well as being their own private residence. The care home closed in 2003, since which time it has been lovingly restored back to a private family home. Marketed by Matthews Benjamin, Lancaster. Price: £645,000. Photo: Matthews Benjamin, Lancaster