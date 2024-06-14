We take a peek at properties across the resort including on prestigious Broadway, the seafront with its stunning views, and Lancaster and Morecambe Roads.
Prices range from £650,000 at the top end to £465,000.
1. The Cedars, Hall Drive, Morecambe
An exquisite, detached family residence exuding timeless charm and boasting a history dating back to the 1930s. With over half a century under the same loving ownership, it's a rare gem awaiting its next chapter. Marketed by Hackney & Leigh, Carnforth. Fixed price: £650,000. Photo: Sean Smith
2. Inglewood, South Road, Morecambe
Originally it was the home of a Reverend of Morecambe’s Methodist Church. The present owners bought the property in 1993 and ran it as a residential care home as well as being their own private residence. The care home closed in 2003, since which time it has been lovingly restored back to a private family home. Marketed by Matthews Benjamin, Lancaster. Price: £645,000. Photo: Matthews Benjamin, Lancaster
3. Oxcliffe Road, Grosvenor Court, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Morecambe
A bespoke and recently constructed family home located on the edge of Morecambe. The house forms part of a small development of high quality homes and offers stunning accommodation. Marketed by Farrell Heyworth, Morecambe. Price: £562,950. Photo: Farrell Heyworth
4. Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Nestled in a superb corner plot position is this truly stunning four bedroom detached property on Lancaster Road that perfectly combines modern style with traditional features and really does have the wow factor in every sense. Marketed by Entwistle Green, Morecambe. price: £550,000. Photo: Entwistle Green