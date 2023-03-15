2 . Coach House, Walnut Bank Lane, Stodday

Guide price: £750,000. Formerly the coach house for the adjacent country house, Coach House was converted and extended in around 1970 into the spacious and well proportioned four bed house it is today. Great care has been taken in both the choice and installation of internal fixtures and fittings to create a home that has classical and contemporary combined good looks. For sale with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster. Photo: Submit