These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Lancaster on property website Zoopla

If you’re looking for a taste of luxury, these homes will certainly fit the bill.

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Prices range from £825,000 to £525,000 so obviously they’re going to be out of the price range for many.

But it’s always interesting to see what money can buy and allowing yourself to dream sometimes doesn’t hurt.

So with that thought in mind, here we go… the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Lancaster according to Zoopla.

Guide price: £825,000. Built in 1978, this imaginatively designed, comprehensively upgraded and immaculately presented four bed detached house commands panoramic views over the Fairfield Nature Reserve to the River Lune estuary and to Lancaster Castle and the Lakeland Fells. For sale with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster. Photo: Submit

Guide price: £750,000. Formerly the coach house for the adjacent country house, Coach House was converted and extended in around 1970 into the spacious and well proportioned four bed house it is today. Great care has been taken in both the choice and installation of internal fixtures and fittings to create a home that has classical and contemporary combined good looks. For sale with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster. Photo: Submit

Guide price: £695,000. This attractive five bed semi-detached house is bursting with character features and offers a huge amount of living space spread across three floors, as well as occupying a considerably sized plot which makes it the ideal family home. For sale with Houseclub. Photo: Submit

Guide price: £695,000.A beautiful imposing six bed family terraced home set in the heart of the city centre with an abundance of character and charm. The property has high ceilings and period features plus the benefit of a double garage. For sale with Mighty House. Photo: Submit

