These are adorable! 28 Morecambe schools reception class pictures from the late 2000s

By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Aug 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 15:36 BST
Many children will be entering a classroom for the first time over the next few weeks.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.

All of these pictures were taken at schools in Morecambe in the late 2000s.

Keep a look out over the next couple of weeks for more past reception class pictures from schools across the Lancaster district.

One of the Lancaster Road School reception classes in 2008.

1. Looking back

One of the Lancaster Road School reception classes in 2008. Photo: Darren Andrews

Miss Akister's class at Great Wood Primary School in 2010.

2. Looking back

Miss Akister's class at Great Wood Primary School in 2010. Photo: Nigel Slater

Lancaster Road School reception class from 2008.

3. Looking back

Lancaster Road School reception class from 2008. Photo: Darren Andrews

Heysham St Peter's reception class in 2008. Class members were Connie Longdon, Emily Hood, Charlie Colville, Lewis Askew, Theo Lister, Aidan Hartin, Isobel Chaisty, Jenson Butterworth, Libby Doel, Millie Brister, Michelle Lin, Alicia Johnson, Caitlin Holden, Amy Bell, James Radford, Oliver Massingham, Sam Henshall, Lauren Gallagher, Ellie Grogan, Thomas Burns, Amelie Dobson, Dylan Price, Harley Kitson, Caitlin Wright, Chloe Heaton, Thomas Hamilton, Lucas Scotucci, Isacc Lewis, Sophie Harwood, Ellie Browning, Damien Kinnish, Isabelle Bland, Holly Allen, William Sim, Robben Ireland.

4. Looking back

Heysham St Peter's reception class in 2008. Class members were Connie Longdon, Emily Hood, Charlie Colville, Lewis Askew, Theo Lister, Aidan Hartin, Isobel Chaisty, Jenson Butterworth, Libby Doel, Millie Brister, Michelle Lin, Alicia Johnson, Caitlin Holden, Amy Bell, James Radford, Oliver Massingham, Sam Henshall, Lauren Gallagher, Ellie Grogan, Thomas Burns, Amelie Dobson, Dylan Price, Harley Kitson, Caitlin Wright, Chloe Heaton, Thomas Hamilton, Lucas Scotucci, Isacc Lewis, Sophie Harwood, Ellie Browning, Damien Kinnish, Isabelle Bland, Holly Allen, William Sim, Robben Ireland. Photo: Jason Bellinger

