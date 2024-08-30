These are adorable! 28 Morecambe schools reception class pictures from the late 2000s

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.

All of these pictures were taken at schools in Morecambe in the late 2000s.

Keep a look out over the next couple of weeks for more past reception class pictures from schools across the Lancaster district.

1 . Looking back One of the Lancaster Road School reception classes in 2008. Photo: Darren Andrews Photo Sales

2 . Looking back Miss Akister's class at Great Wood Primary School in 2010. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales

3 . Looking back Lancaster Road School reception class from 2008. Photo: Darren Andrews Photo Sales